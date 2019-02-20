TRUCKEE, Calif. — After dealing with back-to-back storms, Truckee residents took advantage of Tuesday's clear skies and sunny weather to prepare for more snow coming on Wednesday.

"I love being a ski bum, but this is a little much. It's just been nonstop shoveling and having to dig out and snow blowing," said Jim Schmidt.

The 28-year Truckee resident and self-proclaimed ski bum said that the last few weeks have consisted of less time on the slopes and more time removing snow that has piled up around his home.

"This is the most intense that I've seen," added Schmidt. "If it didn't snow anymore, we would have enough snow to last until June."

Schmidt says he's been shoveling snow for four to five hours every day during the last few weeks.

"It gets repetitive, [and] it gets boring," Schmidt said. "I've had to soak in some Epsom salt a couple of times to help relieve the pain."

On Tuesday, Schmidt spent the afternoon digging out from the weekend's storm and getting ready for the next one.

"I have to take the snow out [and] put up some plywood to cover over the windows to help protect them," Schmidt said. "So when we get our next snow tonight and tomorrow, it could just fill back in, and I don’t have to worry about the windows breaking."

