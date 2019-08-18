PLACERVILLE, Calif. — It may not be fall yet, however many families got a head start on an annual fall tradition by visiting Apple Hill.

"I love fall," said Heather Samuelson, who drove from Brentwood. "It's my favorite season, and I'm tired of all the heat so I'm going to pretend it's fall."

Samuelson and her family were one of the first customers to get to the popular High Hill Ranch Saturday morning after the Apple Hill Growers Association announced some farms were opening earlier this year.

"I love that they opened earlier this year because it's not crowded today," Samuelson added. "Usually, you come up on opening day, and you're stuck in traffic for a good hour trying to get up here, and there was no traffic today. It was great."

But those who live in the area say it's 'not so great.'

"Traffic everywhere – gridlock – you don't go anywhere on the weekends unless you really have to," said Len Steckler, when describing what it's like to live near Carson Road during Apple Hill's peak season.

The Apple Hill Growers Association said it was getting rid of the shuttle and opening Carson Road again this year in hopes of easing some of the congestion that many people experienced last year.

"I think it's a good idea," Steckler said. "Everyone is just trying to find a solution – you never know what the solution is until you try multiple things."

Other residents say the traffic comes with the territory of living close to a tourist destination.

"It doesn't bother me – it really doesn't. I want them to enjoy themselves," said Sharon Sgro.

