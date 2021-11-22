4 people killed after wrong-way crash in Sierra along I-80 identified

The California Highway Patrol said two adults and two children were killed after a sedan was hit by a Jeep along I-80 at Eagle Lakes Road. On Monday, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as:

On Saturday, Sgt. Steve Casetta with CHP said there were indications that the driver of the wrong-way Jeep was under the influence of alcohol. An infant who was being held by an adult was the only person who survived. All four of the victims were in the same vehicle.