4 people killed after wrong-way crash in Sierra along I-80 identified

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said a 9-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were among those killed in the crash. The 2 adults were from North Highlands.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have released the identities of the victims in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said two adults and two children were killed after a sedan was hit by a Jeep along I-80 at Eagle Lakes Road. On Monday, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as:

  • Brittney Montano, 29, of North Highlands
  • Antonio Montano , 29, of North Highlands
  • A 9-year-old girl (Name withheld by sheriff's office)
  • A 5-year-old boy  (Name withheld by sheriff's office)

On Saturday, Sgt. Steve Casetta with CHP said there were indications that the driver of the wrong-way Jeep was under the influence of alcohol.  An infant who was being held by an adult was the only person who survived. All four of the victims were in the same vehicle. 

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

