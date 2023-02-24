I-80 closure leads to massive cost in time, money for travelers and truckers

Some people were stuck overnight waiting for the roads to open.

Example video title will go here for this video

APPLEGATE, Calif. — Interstate 80 was closed due to severe weather conditions making roads unsafe for parts of Thursday and Friday, leaving a major impact on travelers and businesses.

Caltrans estimates 30,000 cars and 6,200 semitrucks travel I-80 to Donner Summit daily.

Friday chain control began at Applegate. There were excited snowboarders chanting, “powder, powder” looking to get an early start to their weekend.

But for the rows and rows of parked semitrucks, it's a huge financial burden, according to Eli who has been in the industry for seven years.

“If the tires ain’t rolling, we aren’t making any money,” said Eli. “With fuel and food costs and all that it’s probably $300-400 a day."

It’s even worse for Brian who owns his truck, so he’s shouldering the entire cost.

“Either sit here or if I drive down through Las Vegas I go negative and lose money, so it’s difficult. I’m sitting here chained up six hours waiting for them to open the road. I’m excited to get back to Utah,” said Brian.

He travels this route frequently but says this time is different.

“This is the worst yet that I’ve seen this year,” said Brian.

The weather, roads closing and official warnings are not stopping people from having their weekend.

Many school districts in the area are out on break this week for “Presidents week” or “mid-winter break,” resulting in a lot more families stuck on closed roads while they try to take advantage of the time off.