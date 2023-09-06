Future of iconic Empire Theater sign still uncertain after removal from Stockton building

The property's new owner says plans for the building's future are still under development

STOCKTON, Calif. — As a crane parked on Stockton's Pacific Avenue near Alder Street on Aug. 2, it was a bittersweet moment for local attorney and Stockton native Allen Sawyer.

Moments after the crane showed up, the iconic "Empire Theater" sign that displayed the city's name for decades was removed.

"It's sad, it's been there forever," said Sawyer. "I went to the University of Pacific undergrad, I used to go over to The House of Shaw and have a cappuccino when I was in college. That area is very special to me and I know that sign is iconic."

For Sawyer, who bought the Miracle Mile Promenade building where the sign stood, the iconic sign's removal was a necessity.

"It has to come down. It's not just my personal decision, it's not safe to do anything with that area because of the damage that occurred after it was shut down," said Sawyer. "When squatters came in there and fires occurred, basically, [the sign is] a remnant at the edge of a very unstable part of the structure."

In 2017, the city of Stockton shuttered the building forcing its nine small businesses to close, citing unaddressed code violations.

Vandalism and several fires in the six years that the prominent building has been vacant have left it damaged.

In an April settlement obtained by ABC10, the city of Stockton agreed to pay the building's former owner, Christopher Bennitt, $1.64 million while admitting to no wrongdoing. Sawyer struck a deal to buy the building around the same time.

While the sign has been removed, the future of its building is still uncertain. According to Sawyer, plans for the building are still under development and could be finalized as early as November.

"We thought about doing an integrated public parking structure that would be included in that space," said Sawyer. "So it would all be restaurants and commercial retail shops in the front, but there could be built within that structure, a parking structure so people could easily come to the Miracle Mile and park."

Sawyer says he is still finding funding sources to make the parking garage idea a reality. He is also considering adding mixed-use housing to the property.

"That could be attractive for graduate students from UOP, or people that don't have families that are looking for a place to have an urban apartment where you're in a vibrant, commercial district," said Sawyer. "We're hoping that this will start gelling and getting into a final decision process are the next three to four months."

As for the sign, Sawyer says it is still too early to tell whether the unofficial landmark will reappear.

"Incorporating that sign is yet to be determined. There's also an economic feasibility reality to how we conduct this decision on this project because it has to pencil out," said Sawyer. "Until some of those questions are answered, and we know exactly which direction we'll go, we can see how a sign could integrate into that."

