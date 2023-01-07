Officials identify man who died in Hwy. 160 crash near Hood

The crash happened on Highway 160 Friday night when the man attempted to avoid a head-on crash.

HOOD, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man who was killed in a crash Friday night.

The man was identified as 70-year-old Barry McClain from Courtland.

The crash happened on Highway 160, just south of Hood. California Highway Patrol officials say McClain drove off the road while trying to avoid a head-on crash.

The other driver is suspected to have been driving under the influence, according to officials.

No further information is available at this time.

