Officials identify man who died in Hwy. 160 crash near Hood

HOOD, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man who was killed in a crash Friday night.
The man was identified as 70-year-old Barry McClain from Courtland.
The crash happened on Highway 160, just south of Hood. California Highway Patrol officials say McClain drove off the road while trying to avoid a head-on crash.
The other driver is suspected to have been driving under the influence, according to officials.
No further information is available at this time.
