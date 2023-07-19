Ike's Love and Sandwiches to open in Roseville

Opening day is July 27 and the first 50 people will get a free sandwich and a t-shirt, and one person will win free sandwiches for a year

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Ike's Love and Sandwiches is opening in Roseville at the end of July with two special sandwiches exclusive to the location.

“I’ve been wanting to open in Roseville since I opened my very first location because my dad lives around here. Without him as a role model and inspiration, there would be no Ike’s. He’s always taught me how to just make things work. I’ve created two new sandwiches inspired by Roseville that I know you’ll love, and I hope makes my dad proud,” Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, said in a statement.

Two sandwiches are exclusive to the Roseville location including “Figure It Out” and “Crazy/Psycho/Champagne." The “Figure It Out” is made with chicken fried steak, Ike's 16 sauce, avocado and gouda cheese. The “Crazy/Psycho/Champagne" is a vegetarian version with vegan fried chicken, Ike's 16 sauce and gouda cheese.

"We first opened in Sacramento in 2018 and 5 years later we’re expanding to Roseville. The opening day party is always a great time, but Ike has some extra special things planned for Roseville. Make sure to come see Ike and be one of the first people to try these two new delicious sandwiches and an extra special sauce he created just for you,” CEO Michael Goldberg said in a statement.

How to get a free sandwich

Opening day is July 27 and the first 50 people will get a free sandwich and a t-shirt, and one person will win free sandwiches for a year. Ike's rewards members will get $7.97 sandwiches all day.

Ike's is located at 1132 Galleria Boulevard #120

