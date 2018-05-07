Fourth of July is often a day to enjoy barbecues, block parties and fireworks. But this year, amidst the current political climate, many activists have called for people to spend the day protesting.

Ally Russell, who marched Tuesday night with the activist group Indivisible Auburn in the city's annual Fourth of July parade, showed up wearing black instead of the spirited red, white and blue.

"I woke up this morning and it was the first year I had issue putting any of those colors on," Russell told ABC10, while holding a handmade side reading, "Make America Kind and Inclusive Again."

Asked why she still wanted to participate in the July 4th parade, Russell replied, "Even if I'm a little ashamed to be part of this country, I'm still so grateful."

Russell is not alone. From the protester who climbed the Statue of Liberty to celebrities tweeting about the immigrant children still separated from their parents at the border, across the country this Fourth of July has taken on a political tone.

In addition, a new poll indicates this July 4th marks a new low when it comes to American patriotism. Gallup poll asked U.S. adults how proud they are to be Americans. Only 47% said they were "extremely proud" -- the first time since Gallup began asking that question 18 years ago that less than half of those polled answered that way.

Not everyone agrees that politics should mix with our country's birthday.

"I think when we’re doing Fourth of July it should just be everyone loving America," Barbara Kirkpatrick, a bystander at the parade, said. "And any of that kind of stuff, I just don’t think it's appropriate."

But for the marchers like Russell, their presence in and of itself is a celebration of what they love most about the freedoms offered in the United States.

"So grateful to be able to be in a country where I can be out here in clothes that aren’t red, white and blue and nobody is looking down on me," Russell said. "It’s the inclusivity. It goes back to that."

