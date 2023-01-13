Sacramento Superior Court decision holds implementation of fast food worker hours, wages bill

Officials now have to verify signatures on the referendum petition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court granted a preliminary injunction on Assembly Bill 257 Friday.

The bill, which was signed into law in September and set to take effect on Jan. 1, would have standardized fast food workers’ wages, hours and more.

A temporary hold was issued Dec. 30 after a lawsuit was filed against state officials citing a petition of more than 1 million voters wanting a say on the bill before it becomes a law.

Last month, the Save Local Restaurants coalition — the party suing officials — says the hold protects California voters “democratic right in asking to vote on a piece of legislation before bearing its burden.”

The coalition announced it submitted the signatures from voters to county officials earlier last month, citing then they want to prevent AB 257 from taking effect until voters can vote on it in the Nov. 2024 election. The Secretary of State confirmed there were enough signatures submitted just a few days after.

What's next?

Officials now have to verify there are enough signatures on the referendum petition.

If there are, then the legislation will be put to a vote and that vote would take place on Election Day 2024.

