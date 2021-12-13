In-custody inmate dies at San Joaquin County Jail

The sheriff's office has opened an investigation into the man's death.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into an inmate death at the jail.

Deputies identified the inmate as a 44-year-old man who had been in custody since Dec. 5 on two misdemeanor warrants. He was expected to be released on Dec. 29.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was found unresponsive and unconscious in a single-man cell just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Staff was notified and emergency personnel responded and called for an ambulance.

Officers and medical personnel tried to save his life, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been revealed at this time. An investigation into the death is underway.

