The Susquehanna Township School District "declined to support a motion to change the district’s imagery and logo" in a 5-4 vote Tuesday night.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township School District announced Wednesday it is keeping its "Indians" nickname and logo, reversing an earlier decision made last year.

In an announcement posted on the STSD's website, the Mascot and Rebranding Committee said the district's Board of Directors "declined to support a motion to change the district’s imagery and logo."

The Mascot and Rebranding Committee said its members advised STSD to retire its Native American imagery and logo and instead rebrand the district as the Susquehanna Lions (Pride) in a Feb. 22 presentation.

However, the board declined to accept the recommended change in a 5-4 vote.

The decision is the latest move in a years-long debate surrounding the logo.

The Mascot and Rebranding Committee formed in September 2020, and the STSD Board of School Directors previously voted in favor of retiring the Indians logo, name and imagery in June 2021.

However, after further months of research and presentations and a second round of surveys were distributed to the community, the STSD board decided to once again consider retaining the Indians logo last month.

Reasons for keeping the logo include preserving the district's history and the NCAA not explicitly banning Native American mascots.

Proponents of the Indians logo also presented the argument that keeping the imagery will in turn keep educational conversations about the atrocities against Native Americans in the U.S. alive.

"One of the largest genocides in world history happened right here on American soil, and it happened to Native Americans," read a statement from an ESPN writer in the Feb. 22 STSD presentation. "It's important to talk about the true history about the settling of the United States, and to talk about those things that happened to Native Americans that are often not talked about."

Reasons against keeping the logo include testimony from prominent nationwide Native American institutions — the Native American Rights Fund and the National Congress of American Indians — saying the imagery do not preserve "respect or honor" but, rather, "racism and subjugation."

"The Native mascots perpetuate the bloodthirsty savage stereotype," read a statement from the Committee of 500 Years of Dignity and Resistance also included in Feb. 22 STSD presentation. "This stereotype puts forward the idea that all Native Americans are wild, aggressive, violent, and brave...To use and symbolize Native Americans in the exact same way as violent, predatory animals is racist and dehumanizing…to say the least."

Supporters of retiring the mascot also brought forth research from the American Sociological Association and the American Psychological Association about the negative mental effects of Native American imagery on community members that stem from stereotypes.

Neither the district's Board of School Directors nor The Mascot and Rebranding Committee indicated any future discussion regarding Tuesday's decision to officially keep the Indian logo.

“We have remained committed to a comprehensive and transparent process to consider the perspectives of all stakeholders," said Dr. Tamara Willis, STSD's superintendent. "A decision of this magnitude required patience and careful planning and I am proud of this Committee’s hard work."

The STSD decision comes after a similar reversal in York County.