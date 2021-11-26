NCIS will take the lead on the investigation since the Friday shooting happened on Federal property.

SAN DIEGO — An individual was shot near the W. Washington St. gate by a guard leading onto the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) in San Diego on Friday according to the SDPD watch commander.

The call came in from MCRD at 12:08 p.m. reporting that a guard had shot a suspect and the suspect was down. An SDPD Lt. at the scene confirmed that this is all on Federal property at Belleau Woods Ave. & W. Washington St. at MCRD.

NCIS will take the lead on the investigation since this is on Federal property.

At this time, there are no details regarding what this individual was suspected of or the individual's condition after the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back to this page for updates.