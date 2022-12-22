Students at Sacramento City schools could return to indoor masking after winter break

The requirement would be in effect Dec. 26, which is also when students start winter break.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If COVID-19 levels stay the same as they are, students with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) could be returning to class in masks.

In a news release, the district advised parents that Sacramento County moved into the high community transmission level for COVID-19. According to data provided by the district, the case rate per 100,000 population is 214.62.

The move to the higher transmission levels means SCUSD is automatically requiring indoor masking on Dec. 26, per school board policy. Students aren't required to mask on Dec. 23, but the district is strongly encouraging students, staff and visitors to mask up while indoors.

The change will however impact any staff working indoors at school facilities on Dec. 26 until the county returns to the medium or low levels of transmission.

For students, winter break starts Dec. 26 until Jan. 9, so it's possible that the county level might change before they return to the classroom. An update on the transmission levels and masking is expected Jan. 6 by the district.

