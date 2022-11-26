Injuries reported in crash involving truck near Truckee

The crash forced the closure of eastbound I-80 at Hirschdale Road for nearly five hours.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A crash that left a semitruck in an embankment shut down traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee Saturday morning, CHP Truckee said in a Facebook post.

Authorities shut down traffic on eastbound I-80 at Hirschdale Road after the crash which happened on Floriston Way. Injuries were reported in the crash, but officials did not immediately disclose the extent of the injuries.

At 5:18 a.m. Saturday, CHP Truckee posted on Facebook saying that the interstate would be closed for four to five hours as crews worked to recover the big rig.

