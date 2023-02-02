Officials look for inmate who escaped from Calaveras County Jail

Larry Albert McDonald Jr., a 41-year-old inmate worker, was performing supervised duties when he ran toward the back fence, climbed over the razor wire and ran.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. — A Calaveras County Jail inmate escaped after climbing over a razor wire fence Thursday evening, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

Larry Albert McDonald Jr., a 41-year-old inmate worker, was performing supervised duties when he ran toward the back fence, climbed over the razor wire and ran into a nearby field just before 7 p.m.

The jail was placed on lock down as multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for him.

Officials say deputies are contacting all known locations and people McDonald Jr. may reach out to. Anyone caught aiding and abetting his escape or concealing his location may be charged with accessory to escape.

McDonald Jr. is described as a 5 feet, ten inches tall, about 160lbs with brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a blue top and pants with black shoes.

Officials say McDonald Jr. was in custody for felony possession of a dangerous weapon dagger, misdemeanor disobey court order and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials are asking people to call 911 if they see McDonald Jr. or learn of his location.

MEDIA RELEASE Contact: Lieutenant Greg Stark Release Date: February 2, 2023 Release Time: 9:00 PM Inmate Escape... Posted by Calaveras County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 2, 2023

WATCH MORE: Twin Rivers Unified elementary school teacher accused of lewd acts with child