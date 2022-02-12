Inmate escapes from Solano County conservation camp

Officials found he was missing Thursday night during a head count.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — State officials are asking for the public's help in finding an offender who walked away from a Suisun City conservation camp Thursday.

According to a news release, 22-year-old Raul Mejia walked away from the Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County around 7:30 p.m.

Officials found Mejia was missing during an evening count, and he was not found during a search of the camp buildings and grounds.

He is around 5’9” tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen in a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say Mejia came to them from Los Angeles County in Aug. 2022 with a more than seven-year sentence for stalking, discharging a firearm in a home/vehicle, and attempting to persuade a witness from testifying.

Anyone who sees him or knows information about his location can call 911 or Camp Commander Sidney Turner (707) 425-4878.

