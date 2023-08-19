CDCR: Inmate walks away from Nevada County conservation camp

The inmate was sentenced to seven years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, the CDCR said.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations is searching for an inmate who allegedly walked away from a conservation camp in Nevada County Friday.

According to the CDCR, 19-year-old Malachi Deron Thomas was reported missing from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Thomas is described as six feet, four inches tall, weighing 229 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and pants.

In May, Thomas was sentenced in Fresno County to seven years in prison for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury with enhancements for the use of a firearm.

People who see Thomas or know where he might be are asked to call 911 or Camp Commander Waylon Hanks at 530-265-4623.

