It's the first weekend of October which means it's finally pumpkin season with pumpkin patches are now in full swing across Northern California.

"Pumpkins just make you happy," Susan Dell'Osso, co-owner of the Dell'Osso Family Farms said.

You can say that again…

"[We have] more than a thousand [pumpkins], so it's almost impossible not to find one that fits your style," Dell'Osso said.

Dell'Osso Farms is celebrating its 23rd year serving as an annual fall tradition across the Central Valley.

"For so many families, this has become a tradition and it's a tradition that we love to see," she said.

"We've made a trip up here for the last couple years. Every chance that we get to come up," Jared Hostetler, a San Jose resident said.

Hostetler brought his whole family from San Jose.

"Just having family traditions, something that we spend a little bit of money on, but have memories forever," he said.

Dell'Osso says they see about 150,000 people every season, fortunately graced by a great harvest this year.

"Our pumpkin harvest was good," she said. "Our pumpkins look really good this year. It was a dry summer, which is really helpful for us. And that little bit of rain we got literally just washed them off. So the pumpkin harvest is good and we've got an abundance."

She says even though they did see a bit of rain this past week, it hasn't impacted the farm.

"This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful weather, and there won't be very big crowds this weekend, so if you can come, the sooner you can come in the month, or if you can come on the weeknights, that's a lot better than the weekends as the week goes on," she said.

And it's not all about pumpkins. They've got a haunted house, hay rides, a new bakery, a "cider hill" with adult beverages for grown up pumpkin lovers and an 18-acre corn maze.

"It was very hard to get out and find our way through, but it was kind of hard to keep track of it," Jozalyn Rose, a 13-year-old visitor at the farm said.

The farm is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Halloween.

