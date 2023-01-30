Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544

The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara location.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544.

The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara location, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed to the California Employment Development Department.

“All impacted employees are being notified of separation with at least 60 days notice, with the first separations presently scheduled to occur during a 14-day period commencing on March 15, 2023,” stated in the WARN notice sent to the Folsom campus. “Additional separations are expected after the 30-day period beginning March 15, 2023.”

This comes after the technology company sent notices out last year saying it would remove about 111 employees from Folsom and 90 at its headquarters in Santa Clara.

Intel told ABC10, ”We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiency gains through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company.”

The WARN notice also said some impacted employees may find comparable roles within Intel and remain employed.

Microsoft, Google and Amazon are also among the tech giants participating in industry-wide layoffs. It was announced Google is laying off 12,000 workers, Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs and Amazon let go of 18,000 jobs, according to Associated Press. Facebook parent Meta is also shedding 13% of its workers which comes out to 11,000 positions.

