SANDERS, Ariz. — One child is dead and four other people are seriously injured after a Holbrook Indian School bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-40 Saturday morning.
The school confirmed on Facebook that the bus was taking staff and students on a field trip to Window Rock, New Mexico.
DPS officials said that the crash happened around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday morning when a school bus slowing in traffic was rear-ended by a semi-truck. The bus was then pushed into a nearby van.
Of the 19 occupants on the school bus, one child was killed and six other people were injured said officials with the Holbrook Indian School. As of the last update, DPS had only confirmed four injuries.
ADOT tweeted that all lanes are now open, but drivers can still expect delays as the roadway clears.
Sanders is located in Apache County roughly 55 miles east of Holbrook.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
