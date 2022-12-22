Signed, sealed and not always delivered: Ione residents complain about town post office service

Some residents complain they're notified packages are delivered when they are not.

IONE, Calif. — Amid the quaint, holiday décor lining main street in the small, Amador County city of Ione, its U.S. Post Office is enveloped in anger with some of its longtime customers.

"It's extremely frustrating. We count on it as a form of communication. We have important documents that are mailed by the post office," says Ione resident Duv Cardenas.

Cardenas has lived in Ione 16 years. Using only a post office box, she says a passport she ordered never arrived. She also said there are frequent deliveries with wrong addresses and packages that say they were delivered but never were.

"We'll come down to the post office because our online tracking says that an item has been delivered. However, when we get here, there's no slip in our PO box and there's no key to pick it up at a parcel locker," added Cardenas.

Deanne Dain has lived in Ione over 30 years. She owns an online store called RD Ranch Barn Sale & Gift Shop that sells fishing lures and pet products.

She says recently she sent out 23 deliveries across the country that showed they were delivered, but delivered in Ione.

"I had lots of really irate customers that were contacting me: Where's my package? Why is it showing delivered?" she said.

Dain says eventually the orders got to her customers, and she says the post office lobby hours are sporadic.

"I came in again on Dec. 19 at 3 o'clock, and they were closed again," said Dain.

One Ione resident, who wouldn't give his name, told ABC10 the postal workers sometimes work up to two weeks straight, with up to sixteen-plus hour days.

"I have lots of empathy for our postal clerks, especially the carriers. They're working really hard," said Dain.

"I know these people because I go in there everyday. They are very good people, hard working, blue collar people just trying to perform a service," said resident Tom Quinn.

Jack Mitchell is the publisher of the Ledger Dispatch newspaper that covers Ione, a volunteer firefighter and Ione's new vice mayor. He believes the postal problems are a combination of booming city growth, contracted mail delivery with Amazon and more.

"I'll see them out at midnight delivering and doing the best they can, but no one is added in. And then there's question of service. Did they deliver the package? Was it stolen?" says Mitchell.

Bottom line, everyone we spoked to agrees more workers are needed to help stamp out the consistent complaints.

ABC10 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment, and were told someone would respond to the request but the response was not received by time of publication.

