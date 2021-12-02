Ione man charged for deaths of 2 missing women

One woman was found in a storage facility and the other was found in the suspect's RV.

IONE, Calif. — An Ione man has been arrested after law enforcement found the bodies of two missing women in storage facilities he owned.

According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, Dante Michael Campbell, 49, of Ione, has been charged with two counts of murder following the discovery of the missing women's bodies.

After receiving information about a missing woman on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2020, sheriff's detectives met with Campbell the following day because they learned he and the missing woman were in a relationship.

Following their meeting with Campbell, detectives executed two search warrants, one for Campbell's home and the other for his RV, which was located at a nearby storage facility. Detectives found the body of the first woman while searching the RV.

While law enforcement was searching Campbell's home, "they were approached by an individual who wanted to report a second missing adult female." This tip led detectives to another storage facility in Ione. After obtaining and executing a third search warrant, detectives found "another unidentified female adult’s body consistent with the manner in which the other victim was found."

No bail has been set for Campbell. The identity of the women has not yet been released.

