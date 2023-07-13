IRONMAN triathlon to be held in Sacramento for next 5 years

Event organizers expect over 3,000 athletes to participate in the combined 140 mile long swim, bike and run race.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The IRONMAN triathlon and Visit Sacramento have partnered together to extend hosting the event in the city until 2028.

Event organizers expect over 3,000 athletes to participate in the combined 140 mile long swim, bike and run race.

This year's race is scheduled for Oct. 22 and will take place throughout Sacramento.

“IRONMAN is the ideal fit for Sacramento,” said Mike Testa, Visit Sacramento President & CEO. “Our region’s hospitality community and the IRONMAN organization are aligned in our shared commitments to excellence and providing an unforgettable experience, and so we’re thrilled to have cemented this partnership to bring thousands of athletes, families and fans to the city for years to come.”

General registration for the 2023 edition of the event is sold out and limited entries remain available through The IRONMAN Foundation.

“The Kaiser Permanente IRONMAN California triathlon is a great event for athletes looking for a fast race and looking for their next personal best,” said Tim Brosious, Northwest Regional Director for The IRONMAN Group. “We are honored to work with our partners at Visit Sacramento to bring an amazing IRONMAN race experience to athletes from around the globe here in beautiful Northern California.”

Find more information about the upcoming event HERE.