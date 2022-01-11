Is it finally time for permanent Daylight Saving time?

Earlier this year, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act to maintain Daylight Saving year-round: a move that stalled in the House of Representatives.

SAN DIEGO — As we turn back our clocks this weekend and prepare for less sunlight in the afternoon, some people are calling for permanent Daylight Saving time.

While there have been some moves in this direction on the state and federal level, so far, nothing has changed.

A poll earlier this year by CBS News found that more Americans prefer permanent Daylight Saving time, with more daylight in the evening, rather than permanent Standard time.

As we prepare to turn our clocks back this weekend, it's a debate that's very timely.

"I'm pretty excited for it!," said San Diegan Ana Harris, who may be in the minority when it comes to ditching Daylight Saving for Standard time starting next week.

"It's like a new change of the year, and I like new things because sometimes things get kind of boring," she added.

For a group of visitors from Boston who were checking out the Embarcadero Tuesday, though, keeping Daylight Saving year-round would be an exciting prospect.

"I's hard to go to work in the morning dark, come home in the dark, and you can't have any fun," said Boston resident Beverly Rich. "Especially children: they need time to play outside after school."

While San Diego dad Andres Reyes would also like to keep permanent Daylight Saving, he said his little girl is oblivious to the change.

"She never wants to go to sleep anyway," he told CBS 8. "She wants to be up all the time, so she doesn't care what time it is."

Year-round Standard Time

Currently, Hawaii and Arizona observe year-round Standard time: a move that Mexico made just last week. Its border regions, though, including Tijuana, will still continue to change their clocks to stay in sync with the U.S.

Here in California, voters passed a referendum in 2018 supporting an end to this time change, but the state legislature never took action.

It's a similar story on the federal level: earlier this year, the Senate passed the 'Sunshine Protection Act' to maintain Daylight Saving year-round: a move that stalled in the House of Representatives.

Research shows there are actually health and safety risks when we "spring forward" in March, including more car accidents and increased rates of heart attacks and strokes.

"With our cardiac rhythms and our health, those are certainly impacted when our rhythms get off and when we're not getting enough sleep," said Dr. Lisa Meltzer, a professor of pediatrics at National Jewish Health.

The United States actually tried permanent Daylight Saving time back in the early 1970s, in part to save energy. It ultimately turned out to be an unpopular move among most Americans, and lasted only eight months.

