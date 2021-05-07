Kidde recalls smoke alarms: How to find out if yours is on the list & what to do to get a replacement

Kidde, based in Mebane, is recalling 7 models. How to make a claim to get a new alarm.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the one noise, it never fails, it only seems to happen at like 2 AM and you can't ignore it. What it is? It's the sound of the smoke alarm battery dying.



It seems to always happen in the middle of the night. You have to get the ladder out and you’re all bleary-eyed.

Right now, I need you to look at your smoke alarms, in broad daylight because there's a big recall.

Triad-based company Kidde is recalling 256,000 smoke alarms and smoke alarm and carbon monoxide combo units. There are seven different models on the recall list. You can check yours by looking at the picture and number.

The alarms being recalled have a TruSense logo on them. That might be the easiest way for you to determine if you have one of these recalled alarms.

If you have one of the recalled alarms, keep it where it is until you get a replacement, and you want a replacement! The alarms are not detecting smoke and that is leaving your family unprotected.

LOOK FOR: TRUSENSE OR AMBER=FAULT

The way you get a replacement is by going to the Kidde site and filling out info which includes taking two pictures and uploading them.



The website shows you how the pictures should be taken, one right underneath so you can read the writing, one of the room with it on the ceiling.

Once your claim is processed, they'll mail you a replacement in three business days.