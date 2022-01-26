Isleton shooting leaves one man injured

Highway 60 through Isleton was temporarily shut down while law enforcement conducted its investigation.

ISLETON, Calif. — A man is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Isleton, according to law enforcement.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 3:30 near Highway 60 and A Street. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Hwy. 60 through Isleton was temporarily shut down while law enforcement conducted its investigation. Sgt. Rod Grassman, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies had a difficult time traveling to Isleton because of morning fog.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Law enforcement has also not released any information about a possible suspect.

