SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- It's no secret that Sacramento is home to lots of pizza places. In fact, there are three new pizza places that have sprung up within the last three weeks; Pizza Press, Drakes, and La Costa. Fortunately for pizza lovers, each places provides something different.

Pizza Press is newspaper themed. All of the pizzas there are named after various publications. You can't help but notice the 1920's newspaper wallpaper that covers the walls by the restroom. They offer many styles of pizza, including a "Craft Your Own Story", where you get to create your own pizza. Pizza Press is located in the Downtown Commons (DOCO) area, at 405 K Street.

Drakes is the pizza place you're looking for if you love beer. Drakes is home to 50 beers on tap. And you can try 14 different New Haven style pizzas while enjoying your beer. Drakes pizza offers a relaxed atmosphere and outdoor seating that they describe as the "party in the park". Drakes is located at 985 Riverfront Street.

La Crosta is the place to go for all you Neopolitan-style pizza needs. They offer a diverse menu, that includes food from local farms. The atmosphere is cozy and feels like home. It's a "mom and pop" restaurant, and they describe it as "Food with love". La Crosta is located at 330 Third Street.

