SAN FRANCISCO — An Escalon man who has has been battling stage 3 kidney disease since 2014 is getting a very special present for his 47th birthday on Tuesday, a new kidney.

"I don’t know how to say thank you, I swear I don’t," Cliff Vannorsdall told ABC10 in June.

We first introduced you to Vannorsdall and his kidney donor Paula Cordova back in June as they met for the first time.

"It's a needle in a haystack, and I bless her for everything I can," Vannorsdall said.

Paula Cordova is a former co-worker of one of Cliff’s daughters.

Without hesitation, the mother of four signed up to donate one of her kidneys to Cliff the moment she heard he was in need, without ever even meeting him.

“I asked what’s his blood type? And she said O, and I said, I’m an O, I’ll sign up!” Cordova told ABC10 back in June. “I’m very excited, I want him to feel different, that’s the first thing I’m excited about, to ask how does he feel? Does he feel relief? Does he have energy? I know he’s going to be sore from the surgery but they told me he’s going to feel different immediately."

After months of waiting, Cliff and Paula finally went into surgery in San Francisco on Tuesday, exactly 11 months since Paula first signed up.

As fate would have it, Aug. 20 just so happens to be Cliff’s birthday. He's turning 47 with new hope for the future.

“That’s the way you have to look at it, it’s good luck," Katrina Vannorsdall, Cliff's wife said.

ABC10 spoke to his wife Katrina over Facetime from the hospital who says this was the best birthday present they could have ever asked for.

“She gave him 12 to 20 more years with our 8-year-old, with our other kids, with me," she said.

She said while Cliff will have a long road to recovery, doctors told her on Tuesday afternoon that they both did beautifully in surgery.

Lena Howland Just heard back from the family and they say doctors told them Cliff and Paula made it through their kidney transplant surgery and they both did beautifully! More on ABC10 tonight at 5! Cliff's...

Katrina hopes their story will inspire others to sign up to become living donors.

"Just see if you can help somebody else's family like Paula helped ours, and we've just been very fortunate," she said. "And I hope somebody else can be just as fortunate as we are today."