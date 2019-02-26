YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — "It's just one of those things you don't see everyday, and it's like molten lava coming off El Capitan. And, you just can't beat that," said Karen Najarian of Martinez.

Najarian had trekked to witness Yosemite National Park's amazing Firefall, as it gracefully plummeted over El Capitan. She had seen it before, but she said this was best so far.

She joined about 200 others along the Merced River, who were poised with cameras to capture the Firefall. The event is something you can only witness during mid-February.

Even then, there is no guarantee you will see the spectacular event that Mother Nature displays.

The sun has to hit the waterfall with no obstructions. If any clouds impede the sun's rays as it's setting, you're out of luck.

Fortunately, on this day, the throng of excited park visitors and "Firefall Fanatics" were not disappointed.

It was almost a party-like atmosphere as people clapped, cheered, and let out screams of delight.

Some like Willow Smith of El Dorado Hills claimed their spot as early as 5 A.M. on this particular Friday to witness what some say is a "once-in-a-lifetime" event.

"It was definitely worth the wait though," said Smith.

Just getting to the Firefall takes a lot of driving, physical exercise, and planning.

Seeing Yosemite's Firefall

"Be prepared to come very early and walk quite a distance, because there's not a lot of parking here." said Karen Najarian. "I don't know it took me about 40 minutes to walk here through the snow. And, I'm a fast walker. So, come early. Dress warm. Bring hot chocolate and a husband who can carry stuff."

Temperatures on this day were in the 20's.

"Definitely get good parking and dress warm and bring things to do. Otherwise, enjoy the show," said Willow Smith of El Dorado Hills.

The closest parking is near Yosemite Valley Lodge.

Bottom line, make sure the weather is sunny and clear when you do plan to come.

The forecast this week for Yosemite calls for more snow and clouds.

So, it may be February 2020 before you can see it again.

If you have the time and ability, it's well worth the 20 minutes or so to witness what Mother Nature has to offer for only a few days out of the year.

Then, you also can become a "Firefall Fanatic."

________________________________________________________________

