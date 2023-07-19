'It's out of this world' | Spaceship-like Folsom home hits the market for $2.4M

Above a four-car garage, you'll find four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open kitchen, a loft/office and a grand great room.

FOLSOM, Calif — 3...2...1...blast off!

Some may call it the "most spectacular house ever built," while others say it looks out of place and landed in the wrong neighborhood.

Either way — after years of construction — a newly finished 'space house' in Folsom sitting on a hill overlooking the Sacramento Valley with views of the downtown Sacramento skyline has officially hit the market.

Capturing the attention of many, the 4,000-square-foot home is currently on sale for $2.4 million.

"Space luxe is here, the Future is Now!" said real estate agent Kim Pacini-Hauch of the futuristic home. "It's out of this world!"

Pacini-Hauch says the home took years to design and the build is made of steel frame construction.

The super high ceilings and full-height window in the great room offers views of the Sacramento Valley and downtown skyline. The home also has a grand viewing deck and is visible from Highway 50.

The home has been shared in several social media groups and many have expressed their love for the unique home while others say it's an eyesore in the neighborhood.

One user commented, "I think it’s great because it breaks the cookie-cutter mold of what we see around here typically."

Another user commented, "Looks cold, ugly, and completely out of place. Doesn't fit the neighborhood at all!"

