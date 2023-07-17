J. Luke Wood starts first day as Sacramento State president

Wood says one of the most important things he can tackle as a university president is student success and that includes factors inside and outside the classroom.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento State's ninth president, J. Luke Wood, started his first official day in his new role Monday.

Wood says one of the most important things he can tackle as a university president is student success and that includes factors both inside and outside the classroom.

"As a student here I struggled with food insecurity and housing insecurity, so I want to make sure that all of our students have the ability to know that they have a meal that's coming and they know where they're going to lay their head at night. That's important for me personally, but I think it's also important for student success," Wood said.

Who is J. Luke Wood?

Wood earned his bachelor’s degree in Black History and Politics as well as a master’s degree in Higher Education Leadership at Sacramento State.

“It’s about investing back in the community that invested in me,” Wood said. “I know what Sac State is capable of doing. I was a Black male, former foster child, first-generation college student who struggled with food insecurity and housing insecurity, and was able to graduate because of the incredible people and systems of support that were in place. If Sac State can do that for me, it can do that for anyone."

The 41-year-old comes to Sacramento State from San Diego State University where he was the vice president of Student Affairs and Campus Diversity as well as chief diversity officer.

Wood grew up in McCloud, a town in Siskiyou County. His appointment comes after Robert S. Nelsen announced his retirement in November.

“President Nelsen has done an incredible job in increasing graduation rates and creating a sense of community at Sac State,” Wood said. “So, it’s really about furthering the good work that’s been done around student success, diversity and inclusion, and seeing how we can further continue those trajectories to continue to be even better every day.”