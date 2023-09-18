Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort doubling size of RV Park by adding 100 new spaces

Tribal leaders and casino management broke ground Monday on what they say will be 100 new sites and several new buildings at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

JACKSON, Calif. — Tribal leaders at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort announced Monday they're doubling the size of the RV Park, bringing the total number of vehicle sites to 200.

The expansion will bring several new buildings with amenities, restrooms and showers to accommodate visitors. Amenities include:

Second pool, spa, club house

New laundry facility with coinless machines

Expanded walking path

New area with bocce ball and horseshoes

BBQ pavilion

“Our RV Park is one of the most popular RV parks in the Western United States and tends to sell out months in advance, so our expansion will allow us to provide more availability for our guests,” said Bob Lyons, Executive Director of Hospitality at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

Near the casino resort are wineries, as well as the Sierra Nevada foothills for hiking, biking and picnicking in the beautiful Mokelumne River Canyon.

“The new amenities will be perfect for traveling RV groups that like to stay together, and the two clubhouses will be ideal for group events and parties,” said Lyons.