Officials identify man killed in San Joaquin County shooting Friday

Acevedo Vega Jr. was found shot to death in a car in an agricultural area of San Joaquin County Friday, officials say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man has been identified as the victim in a Friday homicide that was investigated in an agricultural area of San Joaquin County just east of the city of Stockton.

Jaime Acevedo Vega Jr., 25, was identified Thursday by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office as the man found shot to death Friday in a car near Gillis Road and Farmington Road, also known as State Route 4.

Officials have not released information on a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

The deadly shooting was the sixth homicide case handled by San Joaquin County Sheriff so far in the year.

