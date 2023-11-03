Crews battle fire at mobile home park in Jamestown, warn of nearby creek that could breach

Officials with Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit say power lines went down in the area during a storm Saturday possibly igniting the blaze.

JAMESTOWN, Calif. — Firefighters in Tuolumne County are battling a blaze at a mobile home park in the city of Jamestown, a spokesperson for Cal Fire's Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said.

Crews believe the fire may have been started by power lines that came down in the area during Saturday afternoon's severe thunderstorms.

Firefighters helped rescue two people who were inside the mobile home. No injuries were reported and the fire's spread was limited to one mobile home unit.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, minutes after a tornado warning expired in the area.

The scene is located next to the Woods Creek which crews say is about to breach its banks. First responders say they are in the area and helping residents.

According to the National Weather Service, there were radar-indicated reports of possible tornadoes in the area, though none have been confirmed to have touched down.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol in the area also spotted funnel clouds, the NWS said.

