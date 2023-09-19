x
Hollywood star Jason Momoa meets fans at 2 San Diego stores

Jason Momoa, actor and DC superhero, stopped by stores in Mission Valley and La Jolla on Monday.

SAN DIEGO — Hollywood actor and DC superhero Jason Momoa made surprise stops in San Diego County on Monday.

Momoa stopped by Total Wine in Mission Valley and Ralphs in La Jolla to promote their newest spirit, Meili Vodka, and take selfies with fans.

The Hawaii native is best known by fans for his roles starring in Aquaman and Fast X. 

During the meet-and-greet, Momoa autographed bottles of his Meili Vodka and posed for selfies.

Lucky fans posted videos of Momoa as he made his way across San Diego County for his tour with Meili Vodka partner, Blaine Halvorson.

@arianaalexacohen

AQUAMAN is in San Diego! #jasonmomoa #bigguy #aquaman #lajolla #ralphs #celebsightings

♬ Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
@officialjasonmamoa1

Yeah !!!!!! This is awesome

♬ original sound - JasonMomoa

Byron Merritt Jr (Great Grandson of Frank Herbert) meets Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho) in San Diego today (9/18/2023).

Posted by Byron Merritt on Monday, September 18, 2023

