Jason Porter identified as motorcyclist in deadly Antelope crash

The crash happened around 8:18 p.m. Friday.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — The motorcyclist who died in a crash in Antelope Friday night was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office Saturday as Jason Porter, 39, of Antelope.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Porter was driving south on Walerga Road near Shandwick Drive around 8:18 p.m. Friday when a red Mazda driving on the northbound side turned left to get onto Shandwick Drive.

Porter hit the car's side. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was not injured and stayed at the scene, the CHP said.

The deadly crash came hours after two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in Modesto Friday afternoon.

