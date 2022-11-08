Top-ranked bull rider, João Ricardo Vieira, booked on suspicion of rape in Sacramento

The 38-year-old Brazilian professional bull rider has been a top rider in the Professional Bull Riders circuit for nearly a decade.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A professional bull rider is being held on a $2 million bond at the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of rape.

According to jail records, João Ricardo Vieira was booked around 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 after being arrested on three warrants: rape, oral copulation by force or fear of bodily injury, and penetration by a foreign object by means of force or fear.

The 38-year-old Brazilian bull rider has been a top rider in the Professional Bull Riders circuit for nearly a decade.

According to an Aug. 9 post on the PBR Facebook page, Vieira was suspended from competition until further notice due to his charges.

According to the PBR website, Vieira is ranked 3rd in the 2022 World Ranking.

Based on a list of events he participated in, the last time he was in the Sacramento area for a competition was Jan. 28 at the PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic. He placed 18th and won $0.