Raging Waters hiring for 200 positions ahead of summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the summer season ahead, Raging Waters Sacramento is looking to fill more 200 seasonal positions at the water park.

Taylor Gray, marketing manager for the water park, said a job fair is set up to fill positions in aquatics, food & beverage, admissions and security. The job fair takes place May 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cal Expo.

"We are so excited to gear up for the season and welcome everyone back this summer," he said

Some of the job perks will include free lunch, unlimited free admission and additional admission tickets for friends or family.

According to their website, the water park will have some positions paying up to $16 an hour.

