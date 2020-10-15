2020 seasonal hiring guide: Big box retailers taking on thousands for holiday jobs

Find out what companies are hiring seasonal workers and how to apply.

CALIFORNIA, USA — 'Tis the season, job hunters. Hiring has begun for thousands of holiday retail jobs at big box stores.

As more companies announce months-long savings, Black Friday deals, and holiday specials, more seasonal employees will be hired to fulfill the needs of a unique 2020 holiday shopping season.

Find out which companies are hiring and how to apply:

Bass Pro Shops

Hiring 7,000 seasonal team members, Bass Pro is hosting at a National Hiring Day event on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops, 5472 Crossings Drive, Rocklin, and stores across the country. Apply in advance, and an immediate onsite interview will be conducted.

Crate & Barrel

The store is hosting a holiday hiring event, specifically at Roseville Galleria, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22.

Best Buy

Though several hiring events have passed, Best Buy still has open opportunities for the season and may be adding more events in the future. The company says they are planning to hire "thousands for the holidays."

Target

The retail company is planning on hiring roughly 130,000 new employees, on par with the 2019 holiday season.

Target is also offering a $15 staring wage.

Walmart

At least 20,000 seasonal associates will be hired at eCommerce fulfillment centers for Walmart, the company said.

Starting hourly rate ranges from $15.75 to $23.75, depending on location, position and schedule. Seasonal employees begin immediately.

Macy's

The department store chain is hosting hiring events for the holidays on Thursday, Oct. 22, and Tuesday, Oct. 27, in multiple locations and at multiple times. Walk-ins are welcome.

Kohl's

Plans are underway to hire around 90,000 seasonal associates for the holidays, plus, new hires won't have to work on Thanksgiving (the company already said stores would close on the holiday this year).

UPS

With holiday shopping comes holiday gift-giving, which is why UPS is hiring seasonal workers to help deliver and handle packages.

Gap