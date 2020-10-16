Top 10 careers with job openings in California | Need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif — According to California's Employment Development Department (EDD), there are thousands of job listings in the state of California.
The coronavirus pandemic has greatly shaped the labor market, and training for a new job could be an option for the many Californians who are unemployed.
Based on the number of job listings between June 2020 and August 2020, EDD reported the most job openings was a registered nurse with 14,896 job openings across California. To become a nurse requires at least an associate's degree and a passing grade on the National Council Licensure Examination, according to the American Nurses Association.
There are several other high-demand jobs with varying skill requirements and training—from a high school diploma to a specialized degree.
10. Marketing Managers
Jobs: 5,512
Median Salary: $161,160
Requirement: Bachelor's degree or higher degree
9. Medical Health Services Managers
Jobs: 6,244
Median Salary: $125,108
Requirement: Bachelor's degree or higher degree
8. Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers
Jobs: 9,669
Median Salary: $48,580
Requirement: Some college, postsecondary non-degree award or associate's degree
7. First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers
Jobs: 11,309
Median Salary: $43,215
Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less
6. Customer Service Representatives
Jobs: 11,593
Median Salary: $39,874
Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less
5. Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers
Jobs: 11,887
Median Salary: $31,554
Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less
4. Sales representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing
Jobs: 14,532
Median Salary: $64,677
Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less
3. Software Developers, Applications
Jobs: 14,658
Median Salary: $133,238
Requirement: Bachelor's degree or higher degree
2. Retail Salesperson
Jobs: 14,730
Median Salary: $30,011
Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less
1. Registered Nurses
Jobs: 14,896
Median Salary: $112,993
Requirement: Bachelor's degree or higher degree
