Top 10 careers with job openings in California | Need to know

California's Employment Development Department reports that there are more job listings for nurses in the state of California than any other job.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — According to California's Employment Development Department (EDD), there are thousands of job listings in the state of California.

The coronavirus pandemic has greatly shaped the labor market, and training for a new job could be an option for the many Californians who are unemployed.

Based on the number of job listings between June 2020 and August 2020, EDD reported the most job openings was a registered nurse with 14,896 job openings across California. To become a nurse requires at least an associate's degree and a passing grade on the National Council Licensure Examination, according to the American Nurses Association.

There are several other high-demand jobs with varying skill requirements and training—from a high school diploma to a specialized degree.

10. Marketing Managers

Jobs: 5,512

Median Salary: $161,160

Requirement: Bachelor's degree or higher degree

9. Medical Health Services Managers

Jobs: 6,244

Median Salary: $125,108

Requirement: Bachelor's degree or higher degree

8. Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers

Jobs: 9,669

Median Salary: $48,580

Requirement: Some college, postsecondary non-degree award or associate's degree

7. First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers

Jobs: 11,309

Median Salary: $43,215

Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less

6. Customer Service Representatives

Jobs: 11,593

Median Salary: $39,874

Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less

5. Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers

Jobs: 11,887

Median Salary: $31,554

Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less

4. Sales representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing

Jobs: 14,532

Median Salary: $64,677

Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less

3. Software Developers, Applications

Jobs: 14,658

Median Salary: $133,238

Requirement: Bachelor's degree or higher degree

2. Retail Salesperson

Jobs: 14,730

Median Salary: $30,011

Requirement: High school diploma, a high school diploma equivalent or less

1. Registered Nurses

Jobs: 14,896

Median Salary: $112,993

Requirement: Bachelor's degree or higher degree

