Great Wolf Lodge looking to hire up to 500 for resort's opening in Manteca

Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca will be having an in-person job fair in May.

MANTECA, Calif. — Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is looking to hire up to 500 employees in the lead up to their June opening.

After multiple delays related to the coronavirus pandemic, the resort intends to open on June 29. In order to do that, they're looking to hire people at a two-day job fair in Manteca.

Great Wolf Lodge is described as an indoor water park resort. They'll be hiring for all positions during the job fair. Interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only. The appointments can be scheduled by texting “GWLNORCAL” to 25000.

The job offers come after the resort reached out to people that they previously gave job offers. These were the people impacted by the pandemic changed opening plans back in 2020. In a statement from the resort, they said 200 employees came back and officially accepted positions.

Health and safety practices will be in effect for the event, including mandatory mask use, physical distancing, and hand sanitizer stations.

The job fair takes place on May 18 and May 19. It is one of the resort's efforts to hire nearly 2,000 new employees for 16 of their US-based resorts.

RELATED:

The Great Wolf Lodge is set to break ground in Manteca and will open in 2020. But in order to use the park, you have to book a room at the lodge. And it won't be cheap.