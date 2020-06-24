How to land a new job in a coronavirus economy

The grocery delivery company Instacart is hiring 300,000 new employees, Dollar General is seeking 50,000, and Walmart is looking for 150,000 new associates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's unemployment rate dropped to 16.3% in May as the state’s employers added over 140,000 news jobs, according to the Employment Development Department.

While millions of people are still out of work, the good news is that companies across the country are hiring.

ABC10 spoke with Sarah Stoddard, a career expert from the job site Glassdoor, to get the three top tips on how to help land a new job in a coronavirus economy.

ABC10: How can we make our resume stand out?

Stoddard: “Start by accessing your skills and what you have to bring to the table as an employee. Customize your resume for each job you apply for. Recruiters and hiring managers can tell if you just blasting the same resume and cover letter out to everything you apply for. So, you want to make sure that you are scanning through job descriptions to identify keywords keys and phrases that you can put in your resume and cover letter to help your application stand out.”

ABC10: What should you focus on when explaining your past job responsibilities?

Stoddard: “They actually care more about the impact you had in that role to help them get a sense of what you could be doing at that company. Use hard data to use those metrics into your resume to quantify that success. Before you hit that apply button, ask for a peer review. Recruiters are spending seconds reviewing that resume, and a misspelled word or a punctuation error could put your application at the bottom of the pack. Send your resume to a friend or a parent... anyone to just get that perspective from somebody else and make sure you’re putting your best foot forward.”

ABC10: What if you are looking for a job outside of your career?

Stoddard: “The key during these extremely challenging times will be to identify the types of jobs that appeal to the skills that you have. [Start] with the skills that you can bring to the table [and] that can help you broaden your horizons on the types of jobs that you can apply for, even in a different industry. When you are looking at the job descriptions, take a look at skills they are looking for and see if that is something you can apply for.

