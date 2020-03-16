SACRAMENTO, Calif —

While the coronavirus has led many people to wonder if they'll be laid off or see their hours reduced at work, some companies are actually looking for help to keep up with the delivery demand.

Raley’s, Costco and Amazon are currently hiring to fill positions created by the increase in online purchases as people are asked to practice social distancing or need to self-quarantine.

Raley’s has posted new jobs openings that include joining the e-cart team. That job would require the employee to help online shoppers curate their online orders by providing information about products in the store and using the company’s online system.

The company is seeking employees to start within a week, according to Raley’s. People whose employment was affected by the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to apply online.

The Raley’s brand is seeking to fill e-cart positions in the following Northern California cities:

Sacramento

Chico

Elk Grove

Modesto

Roseville

Grass Valley

Auburn

Turlock

Alameda

Fairfield

El Dorado Hills

Folsom

Lincoln

Placerville

Manteca

Salinas

Vacaville

Oakdale

Woodland

Tracy

Gilroy

Lodi

Stockton

Redding

Oroville

Santa Rosa

RELATED CONTENT:

Costco

Costco is hiring for several warehouse positions, according to their job board website.

A Costco spokesperson said they could not confirm the letters being shared on social media concerning job openings and an immediate need to fill them, but did say they're “handling the surge of interest in purchasing emergency supplies in response to COVID-19 as well as our measures to provide a safe shopping environment,” in an email.

“As always, our focus is to have merchandise available for our members at low warehouse prices,” the Costco spokesperson said.

Save Mart

The Save Mart Companies are looking to hire nearly 1,000 employees for stores throughout California and Northern Nevada. The positions could include in-store positions could include in-store employee, driver or warehouse worker; more information about how to apply can be found on the company’s job board.

Amazon

Amazon said it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with the increase of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. Over 4,500 of those jobs will be based in Northern California.

The online retailer will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour.

A spokesperson for Amazon said this past weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to receive your packages.

Walmart

Walmart on Thursday announced they're hiring for 150,000 positions through the end of May. Those positions include store associates and workers in distribution and fulfillment centers.

They'll be temporary positions at first, but many will lead to full-time roles.

According to a news release, Walmart says they're reaching out to restaurant and hospitality groups for workers who can take advantage of the opportunity if their current roles have been affected. They're also expediting the employment process from two weeks to 24 hours.

If you're interested, you can apply here.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS CONTENT,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

Here's how ABC10 is practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic