'This is a moment of joy'| DC reacts to projected Biden victory with cheering, singing and champagne

WASHINGTON — The mood around D.C. was one of jubilation and relief following the news that CBS News and the Associated Press had called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden Saturday afternoon.
Soon after the news broke, people began gathering near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate Biden and running mate Kamala Harris' victory following a contentious presidential election season.
Crowds cheered, danced, chanted and sang on Saturday. People who spoke with WUSA9 told us they were happy with the result, and eager to begin a new chapter.
"This is a moment of joy. It's a moment where we finally get to bring people together to care about each other again, to unite people, to love each other," said one man we spoke to.
Another man was seen popping champagne and handing out cups to passersby. Robbie, who did not give his last name, told WUSA9 he bought the champagne for Election Night 2016 and now he's finally drinking it.
"To a better country," Robbie said, "to getting back to who we were, and are."
The celebration was seen and heard across D.C. Saturday.
While some people we spoke with described a sense of relief after days of uncertainty following election night, others made clear that there is still work to be done.
"We still have a long way to go, no president is perfect, but we definitely have a better opportunity in the next four years," said one woman.
Democrat Joe Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.
The race was called by both CBS News and the Associated Press around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans turned out in record numbers to cast their votes. Results will now be certified over the next couple of weeks.
President Donald Trump’s campaign has already filed lawsuits in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.