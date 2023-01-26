John Mayer is coming to Sacramento in April: What you need to know

The singer-songwriter will be at Golden 1 Center on April 8!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Singer-songwriter John Mayer is hitting the road this year and one of his stops is right here in Sacramento.

Mayer tweeted out tour details Thursday morning where he clarified this tour would be solo, meaning there won't be a band backing him.

"Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there," said Mayer.

Alec Benjamin will be opening for Mayer at his April 8 show at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. Presale starts Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m.

The dates in California are as follows:

April 6: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert

April 8: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento

April 14: Kia Forum - Los Angeles