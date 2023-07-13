Man arrested in Roseville for Citrus Heights homicide

The area is closed off as authorities collect evidence since the man's death doesn't seem to be random.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of killing another man in Citrus Heights, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Joshua Brisbane from Carmichael was arrested and is facing a murder charge after a man was found dead in a Citrus Heights home.

A man was found dead on March 21 at a home on Sayonara Drive, according to the police department.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, or any other case, can call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers anonymous tip hotline at (916) 443-HELP. Tips leading to an arrest may earn a cash reward.