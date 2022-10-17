Journey, Toto headed to Stockton Arena in 2023

Four dates are planned in California with Stockton up first on April 19.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The band Journey is hitting the road for its 50th anniversary in 2023, and one of the shows is in Stockton!

The tour starts Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and runs for 38 shows in North America before ending on April 25 in Palm Springs.

The four shows in California are: April 19 in Stockton, April 22 in Bakersfield, April 23 in Fresno and then April 25 in Palm Springs.

The opening act is another famous rock band… TOTO, the band behind the hits ‘Rosanna,’ ‘Hold the Line,’ and ‘Africa.’

Tickets for the Stockton date go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.