SAN FRANCISCO — A federal bankruptcy judge has rejected PG&E's request to approve an incentive program for its top executives.

The utility wanted to pay 12 top leaders a combined total of up to $16 million in bonuses, if they followed the company's approved wildfire safety plan.

In a decision filed Friday afternoon, the judge said that there's no justification to pay extra money to encourage company leaders "to do what they should already be doing."

However, he left the door open for PG&E to file a similar motion "if it focuses only on safety and premises payout solely on some form of equity participation."

ABC10 has reached out to PG&E for a response to this decision. We'll be updating this story with more information.

