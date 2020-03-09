Judge rules to keep Kanye West off Virginia's presidential ballot

A judge in Richmond said 11 of West's 13 electors were obtained by improper, fraudulent, and/or misleading means.

RICHMOND, Va. — Rapper Kanye West will not be on the ballot in Virginia this November.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor ruled Thursday that West is to be removed from the ballot as a presidential candidate, finding most of his electors were invalid.

Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.

A lawsuit claimed that 11 of West's 13 electors were invalid and so he was ineligible to appear on the ballot. At least two of the electors claimed they were tricked into signing an "Elector Oath" backing West's candidacy.

The judge agreed, saying the electors were obtained by improper, fraudulent, and/or misleading means.

Read more on Judge Taylor's ruling below: