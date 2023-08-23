Judge sentences man who lit Stockton couple on fire during 2020 parking dispute

Larry Galicinao was convicted of two counts of premeditated attempted murder, arson and more

STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who set a Stockton couple on fire during a dispute over a parking space in 2020 has received his sentence, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Judge Richard Mallett sentenced 38-year-old Larry Galicinao to 28 years to life in state prison. Galiciano was convicted of two counts of premeditated attempted murder causing great bodily injury, arson of an inhabited structure and more.

The charges stem from the Aug. 2020 attack on a couple in the 1100 block of Annabelle Lane in Stockton. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said at the time that the couple had been feuding over parking issues with their neighbor, Galiciano.

One day Galiciano ran into the couple's home with a flaming gas can, dousing the two and the duplex unit.

The couple's 5-year-old daughter was in the shower during the attack. She was uninjured after her dad who, despite being on fire, ran to her rescue.

The girl's parents suffered burns on more than 85% of their bodies but survived.

Galiciano's final sentence included two consecutive 10-year to life sentences for the premeditated attempted murder charges and an additional 8-year sentence for the arson charge.

